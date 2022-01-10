Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

