GeoDB (GEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,137.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $805,327.90 and $16,137.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,032,404 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

