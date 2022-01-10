disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $158,098.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,879,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,368,771 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

