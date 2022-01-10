Flamingo (FLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.53 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $47.95 million and $9.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

