AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 1st

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by 289.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

ACV stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $37.59.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.