Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 255,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.