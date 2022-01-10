Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

