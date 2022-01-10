Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $122,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

