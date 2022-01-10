We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

