Heritage Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

