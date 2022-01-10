2,772 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $141.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

