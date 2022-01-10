Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 62,818 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,818 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $112.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.