Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

