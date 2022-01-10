Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

