Heritage Trust Co Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

