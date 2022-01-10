PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

