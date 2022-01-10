Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $603.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.37 and its 200 day moving average is $614.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

