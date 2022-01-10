Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $309.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

