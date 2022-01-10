Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 86,035 Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $56,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

