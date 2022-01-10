Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of International Paper by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

