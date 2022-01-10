Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.23 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

