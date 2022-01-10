First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.