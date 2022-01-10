First National Corp MA ADV Has $235,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.77 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

