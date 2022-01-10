Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

