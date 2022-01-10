Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $86.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.