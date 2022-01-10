Inscription Capital LLC Invests $542,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.11 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

