T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

