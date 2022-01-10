Barclays Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $113.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

