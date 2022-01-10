Barclays Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $113.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52.
In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
