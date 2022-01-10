Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Shares of SHO opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
