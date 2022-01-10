Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.