M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $58.30 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

