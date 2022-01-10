Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.36 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $258,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

NYSE SIX opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

