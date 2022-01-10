Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.70. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.31.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

