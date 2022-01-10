Condor Capital Management Buys 2,000 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $141,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

