Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 390.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $238.09 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

