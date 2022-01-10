M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 356,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

