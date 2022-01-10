Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) PT at C$0.24

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$170.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

