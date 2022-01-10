Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $43.60

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 7.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSN opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.