Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.66 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

