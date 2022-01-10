West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $390.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

