Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 326,308 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $49,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 50.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

