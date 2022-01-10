Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.87 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NVO opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.