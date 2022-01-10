Piper Sandler Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $200.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.