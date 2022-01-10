Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNOX stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

