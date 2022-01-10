BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $304,781.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLKCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.