Nerva (XNV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Nerva has a market cap of $374,385.69 and approximately $96.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nerva has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00064690 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XNVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.