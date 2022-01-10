Susquehanna Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Neutral

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADYEY. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,402.50.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Adyen has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.