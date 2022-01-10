Qcash (QC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.77 million and $67.97 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

