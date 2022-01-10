Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,859,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 338.6 days.

Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

