Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $328.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

