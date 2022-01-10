Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.